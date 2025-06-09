Kalpataru Projects Secures Rs 3,789 Crore Contracts Across Sectors

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) announced on Monday that it has secured substantial new orders valued at Rs 3,789 crore, with the assistance of its international subsidiaries.

These orders encompass significant contracts in the Buildings and Factories sector in India, marking the company's largest B&F order to date. This involves the development of over 12 million square feet of residential space, complete with associated facilities on a design-and-build basis.

Additionally, KPIL has acquired orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution sector internationally. Manish Mohnot, KPIL's Managing Director & CEO, highlighted that this achievement reflects intensive efforts to enhance the company's ability to win large projects and increase competitiveness in key markets. KPIL, a major player in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, operates in over 30 countries, with a footprint in 75 countries globally.

