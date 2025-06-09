Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects Secures Rs 3,789 Crore Contracts Across Sectors

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, alongside its international subsidiaries, has secured Rs 3,789 crore in new orders. These include projects in India's Buildings and Factories sector and international contracts in Power Transmission & Distribution, showcasing the company's expanding global footprint and competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:38 IST
Kalpataru Projects Secures Rs 3,789 Crore Contracts Across Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) announced on Monday that it has secured substantial new orders valued at Rs 3,789 crore, with the assistance of its international subsidiaries.

These orders encompass significant contracts in the Buildings and Factories sector in India, marking the company's largest B&F order to date. This involves the development of over 12 million square feet of residential space, complete with associated facilities on a design-and-build basis.

Additionally, KPIL has acquired orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution sector internationally. Manish Mohnot, KPIL's Managing Director & CEO, highlighted that this achievement reflects intensive efforts to enhance the company's ability to win large projects and increase competitiveness in key markets. KPIL, a major player in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, operates in over 30 countries, with a footprint in 75 countries globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025