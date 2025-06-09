Left Menu

China's Rare Earth Restrictions: A Power Play Against US Tech Controls

China's new restrictions on rare earth exports are seen as retaliation against US tech curbs. Both countries are highly dependent on each other's technologies, complicating the geopolitical landscape. Jefferies warns that ignoring this interdependence could harm US economic and national interests. China's self-reliance on semiconductors is increasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:18 IST
China's Rare Earth Restrictions: A Power Play Against US Tech Controls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic counter-move against U.S. export constraints on advanced semiconductor technology, China has imposed restrictions on its rare earth resources, according to an analysis by Jefferies. The report underscores China's firm stance on gaining access to advanced American semiconductors, vital for the modernization of its economy.

The observation highlights a mutual dependency with Jefferies remarking that the U.S. relies heavily on China's rare earths, essential for numerous high-tech and defense products, just as much as China seeks U.S. semiconductors. Beijing interprets the U.S. technology product restrictions as an economic assault, hindering China's technological progress, a perspective that Jefferies supports. This embargo also impacts U.S. interests, cutting American tech companies off from one of their biggest markets.

China's accelerated efforts in developing its semiconductor industry aim to reduce dependence on U.S. technology. The rare earth scenario also serves as a wake-up call for U.S. national security, indicating that America's leverage over China may be diminishing. Despite discussions in Geneva, China has not committed to easing rare earth exports, with its Ministry of Commerce defending their controls as aligning with international norms for dual-use items. The Jefferies report concludes it's impractical for Washington to expect any rare earth ease without reciprocating by lifting tech restrictions, highlighting the necessity for mutual respect and reciprocity in global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025