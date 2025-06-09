China's Rare Earth Restrictions: A Power Play Against US Tech Controls

In a strategic counter-move against U.S. export constraints on advanced semiconductor technology, China has imposed restrictions on its rare earth resources, according to an analysis by Jefferies. The report underscores China's firm stance on gaining access to advanced American semiconductors, vital for the modernization of its economy.

The observation highlights a mutual dependency with Jefferies remarking that the U.S. relies heavily on China's rare earths, essential for numerous high-tech and defense products, just as much as China seeks U.S. semiconductors. Beijing interprets the U.S. technology product restrictions as an economic assault, hindering China's technological progress, a perspective that Jefferies supports. This embargo also impacts U.S. interests, cutting American tech companies off from one of their biggest markets.

China's accelerated efforts in developing its semiconductor industry aim to reduce dependence on U.S. technology. The rare earth scenario also serves as a wake-up call for U.S. national security, indicating that America's leverage over China may be diminishing. Despite discussions in Geneva, China has not committed to easing rare earth exports, with its Ministry of Commerce defending their controls as aligning with international norms for dual-use items. The Jefferies report concludes it's impractical for Washington to expect any rare earth ease without reciprocating by lifting tech restrictions, highlighting the necessity for mutual respect and reciprocity in global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)