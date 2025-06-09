Quantum Energy Powers Ahead with Major EV Facility Expansion

Left Menu

Hyderabad-based Quantum Energy Ltd. is expanding its EV manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram. The expansion will boost employment and align with Telangana's vision for green industries. With a capacity of 2 lakh units annually, the facility supports Quantum's growing demand for its eco-friendly two-wheelers like Plasma and Milan.

Quantum Energy Expands Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI
Quantum Energy Ltd., an electric vehicle startup based in Hyderabad, has announced the expansion of its cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Maheshwaram, close to Hyderabad's proposed Future City. The upgraded facility aims to create significant employment opportunities, supporting Telangana's ambition to become a leader in clean and sustainable industries.

The expanded facility boasts a production capacity of 200,000 units per year and spans 2.4 lakh square feet built with net-zero emissions in mind, reflecting the increasing demand for environmentally responsible industrial spaces. This strategic expansion comes amid rising demand for Quantum Energy's innovative electric two-wheelers, including models like Plasma, Milan, and Bziness, with new launches on the horizon tailored to Indian conditions.

Quantum Energy is intensifying its commitment to last-mile connectivity and cost-effective, eco-friendly transport solutions. The company's forward-thinking approach is expected to revolutionize the two-wheeler industry. "Our Maheshwaram expansion marks a pivotal point in Quantum Energy's narrative," said Managing Director Chakravarthi Chukkapalli. "We are poised to deliver top-quality, energy-efficient two-wheelers that are technologically advanced and environmentally friendly." Telangana's status as a center of innovation is further solidified, with Quantum Energy actively contributing to its expanding EV ecosystem.

