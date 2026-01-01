Left Menu

Reshaping Skills: Union Minister's Call for ITI Reforms and Sector Skill Council Empowerment

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary concluded the Kaushal Manthan, emphasizing outcome-based reforms for ITIs, enhancing Sector Skill Councils, and aligning with national priorities. The session resulted in Skill Resolutions 2026, advocating for better monitoring, curriculum updates, and pathways across skill levels to build a resilient skilling ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:49 IST
Reshaping Skills: Union Minister's Call for ITI Reforms and Sector Skill Council Empowerment
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary chaired the final session of the Kaushal Manthan, aiming for significant reforms in the skilling ecosystem.

These reforms focus on outcome-based mechanisms for ITIs and strengthening Sector Skill Councils, aligning with national priorities and improving the quality of training and certifications.

The session concluded with the adoption of Skill Resolutions for 2026, which emphasize modernizing curriculums and creating clear pathways for learners, underpinned by improved collaboration with state governments and industry.

TRENDING

1
Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy

Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy

 Global
2
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve

Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year'...

 India
3
Pakistan's Internet Surge: A Digital Transformation

Pakistan's Internet Surge: A Digital Transformation

 Pakistan
4
Tragic Attack Fuels Tensions: Hindu Businessman Assaulted and Set Ablaze in Bangladesh

Tragic Attack Fuels Tensions: Hindu Businessman Assaulted and Set Ablaze in ...

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026