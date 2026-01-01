Reshaping Skills: Union Minister's Call for ITI Reforms and Sector Skill Council Empowerment
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary concluded the Kaushal Manthan, emphasizing outcome-based reforms for ITIs, enhancing Sector Skill Councils, and aligning with national priorities. The session resulted in Skill Resolutions 2026, advocating for better monitoring, curriculum updates, and pathways across skill levels to build a resilient skilling ecosystem.
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary chaired the final session of the Kaushal Manthan, aiming for significant reforms in the skilling ecosystem.
These reforms focus on outcome-based mechanisms for ITIs and strengthening Sector Skill Councils, aligning with national priorities and improving the quality of training and certifications.
The session concluded with the adoption of Skill Resolutions for 2026, which emphasize modernizing curriculums and creating clear pathways for learners, underpinned by improved collaboration with state governments and industry.