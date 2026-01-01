Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorized VPN Use in Kashmir

In Kashmir, police have taken legal actions against 69 individuals for using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) against the orders for security purposes. The affected areas include Sopore, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Kulgam. This is part of an effort to curb misuse of online platforms amidst security concerns.

The police department in Kashmir has launched legal proceedings against 69 individuals accused of violating prohibitory orders related to the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). These measures, enforced for security reasons, highlight a growing concern over unauthorized access to digital platforms across the region.

According to a police spokesperson, officials in Sopore have identified 23 people who were using VPN services despite the district magistrate of Baramulla's ban. Legal actions are being taken against 15 of these individuals for defying the orders.

Further enforcement has been announced in other districts, such as Anantnag, Pulwama, and Kulgam, where authorities have identified and initiated action against a number of violators. This crackdown reflects an ongoing commitment to addressing security challenges in the region through stringent digital regulations.

