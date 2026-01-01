Left Menu

Odisha Unveils Multi-Faceted Support for Tribal Communities Amidst Tensions

The Odisha government announces a comprehensive support package for Malkangiri's tribal communities, including financial aid for a bereaved family, increased educational opportunities, and land rights resolutions, following violence over a land dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:54 IST
Odisha Unveils Multi-Faceted Support for Tribal Communities Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced a comprehensive support package for the tribal communities in Malkangiri district, following recent violence over a land dispute. The package includes financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a deceased tribal woman and aid for damage to properties.

The government is focusing on resolving long-standing issues such as land rights, rehabilitation, and education for the tribal communities. Measures include reviewing pending land cases and facilitating permanent pattas under relevant acts. Steps are also being taken to address grievances related to the Machhkund Irrigation Project.

To bolster education, the government plans to increase school admissions and fill teaching positions in tribal languages. Additionally, more hostels will be built to accommodate students from remote areas, aiming to improve access to education beyond primary schooling.

TRENDING

1
Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

 Global
2
BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

 India
3
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
4
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026