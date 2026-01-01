Odisha Unveils Multi-Faceted Support for Tribal Communities Amidst Tensions

The Odisha government has announced a comprehensive support package for the tribal communities in Malkangiri district, following recent violence over a land dispute. The package includes financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a deceased tribal woman and aid for damage to properties.

The government is focusing on resolving long-standing issues such as land rights, rehabilitation, and education for the tribal communities. Measures include reviewing pending land cases and facilitating permanent pattas under relevant acts. Steps are also being taken to address grievances related to the Machhkund Irrigation Project.

To bolster education, the government plans to increase school admissions and fill teaching positions in tribal languages. Additionally, more hostels will be built to accommodate students from remote areas, aiming to improve access to education beyond primary schooling.