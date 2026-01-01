Left Menu

Nomination Drama Unfolds in Colaba Ahead of Mumbai Civic Polls

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has requested a report from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after allegations surfaced that election officers in Colaba refused to accept nomination forms from various candidates. The incident involves prominent political figures, sparking controversy ahead of the upcoming civic polls.

Updated: 01-01-2026 21:56 IST
Tensions are escalating in Colaba as the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) probes allegations of possible election improprieties. Reports claim some candidates' nomination forms were rejected on the last filing day, prompting the SEC to seek clarity from BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani.

Among those embroiled in the situation is the family of BJP leader Rahul Narwekar, with his relatives contesting in wards 225, 226, and 227. Allegations of pressure being applied to local officials have arisen, particularly targeting the acceptance refusals.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance candidate, Babban Mahadik, has accused Rahul Narwekar of intimidation tactics, although Narwekar's camp denies the claims. The response from electoral officials is pending, as the situation gains traction in media and social circles.

