Uttarakhand Boosts Transport System with 100 New Buses

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 100 new buses to strengthen Uttarakhand's public transport. This move aims to enhance civic amenities and support economic development. The buses feature modern facilities and will soon include electric models. The initiative also supports state tourism and UTC employees' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has officially launched 100 new buses, marking a significant enhancement to the state's public transport system. This development aims to bolster civic amenities and stimulate economic growth across the region.

The newly introduced buses, belonging to the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC), are equipped with the latest technology including GPS, CCTV cameras, and e-ticketing services. Such upgrades are anticipated to improve the safety and convenience for both passengers and employees.

Future plans include the introduction of electric buses into the fleet, a move that aligns with sustainable transport goals. Dhami also emphasized the government's commitment to addressing employee welfare by adjusting dearness allowance and implementing the Seventh Pay Commission's recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

