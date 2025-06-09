Left Menu

India's Bond Yields Likely to Drop Following RBI's Rate Cuts

Economists predict a decline in India's bond yields as the Reserve Bank of India's rate cuts reshape interest rate expectations. The government's Rs 26,000 crore bond buyback, alongside the US Federal Reserve's rate adjustments, contributes to market dynamics, despite potential short-term volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:11 IST
India's Bond Yields Likely to Drop Following RBI's Rate Cuts
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's bond yields are anticipated to decrease in response to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent aggressive rate cuts, according to economists consulted by ANI.

These experts suggest that the eased interest rate outlook is likely to push dated government securities (G-sec) yields lower as markets adapt. Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Group, indicated that the RBI's move to a neutral stance might initially suggest a pause in the rate-cut trajectory.

There could be temporary upward pressure on yields as investors capitalize on bond price rallies. However, the US Federal Reserve's potential rate decrease and India's bond buyback plan are expected to encourage long-term yield reductions, enhancing market liquidity and reducing borrowing costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025