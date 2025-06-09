Left Menu

China's Trade Tides: Export Dynamics in a Shifting Global Economy

China's exports to the US plunged by 35% in May, adding strain to its economy amid trade tensions. While exports to Southeast Asia and the EU remained strong, expected trade talks might ease some tariffs. However, ongoing disputes, particularly over advanced technologies, cloud trade outlook.

09-06-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's exports to the United States saw a significant decline, falling by 35% in May compared to the previous year, according to newly released customs data. This sharp drop adds to the mounting pressures on China's economy, already the world's second-largest, as new trade discussions with Washington were set to commence in London.

Despite the downturn in US exports, China managed a 4.8% growth in total exports for the month, though this marks a slowdown from the 8.1% hike observed in April. Exports to Southeast Asia and the European Union provided a buffer, jumping by 14.8% and 12% respectively, with countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Germany recording higher trade activity.

Trade experts suggest China's export growth might rebound in June, temporarily aided by a 90-day suspension of tariffs. Yet, with persistent trade tensions and Chinese manufacturers facing hurdles in maintaining market share, further export deceleration is anticipated. The complex negotiations in London are underscored by unresolved disputes over critical materials such as rare earths, affecting multiple industries.

