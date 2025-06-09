China's Trade Tides: Export Dynamics in a Shifting Global Economy

China's exports to the United States saw a significant decline, falling by 35% in May compared to the previous year, according to newly released customs data. This sharp drop adds to the mounting pressures on China's economy, already the world's second-largest, as new trade discussions with Washington were set to commence in London.

Despite the downturn in US exports, China managed a 4.8% growth in total exports for the month, though this marks a slowdown from the 8.1% hike observed in April. Exports to Southeast Asia and the European Union provided a buffer, jumping by 14.8% and 12% respectively, with countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Germany recording higher trade activity.

Trade experts suggest China's export growth might rebound in June, temporarily aided by a 90-day suspension of tariffs. Yet, with persistent trade tensions and Chinese manufacturers facing hurdles in maintaining market share, further export deceleration is anticipated. The complex negotiations in London are underscored by unresolved disputes over critical materials such as rare earths, affecting multiple industries.