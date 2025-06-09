Urgent Call for Enhanced Safety on Overcrowded Mumbai Trains

Sharad Pawar, president of the NCP (SP), has expressed his concern over the unfortunate death of commuters who fell from a local train, urging the Central Railway to take immediate action. The tragic incident involved four individuals losing their lives and six others sustaining injuries when commuter backpacks collided, leading to their fall on the tracks between Diva and Kopar stations during rush hour.

Pawar emphasized the necessity of planning train schedules better and increasing the number of local trains on key routes to tackle the growing issue of overcrowding. He suggested implementing automatic doors on local trains as a preventive measure against repeat accidents. Pawar also extended his condolences to the affected families and wished for the speedy recovery of those hospitalized due to the accident.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra pointed out that on average, six to seven passengers die daily on the Central Railway network due to similar falls, highlighting overcrowding as the primary factor. Pawar stressed that blaming passengers for these incidents is unfair and called for the Central Railway Administration to address the situation with seriousness.