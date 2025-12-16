Lorry Driver Killed in Telangana: A Tale of Past Grudges

In a shocking incident in Telangana's Nizamabad district, a 35-year-old lorry driver from Uttar Pradesh was killed on Tuesday. The attack, allegedly driven by previous enmity, occurred when a group accosted the victim near a local dhaba.

The victim had stopped his vehicle around 5.30 pm when three to four individuals from Uttar Pradesh assaulted him with rods, inflicting severe head injuries. Despite initial reports suggesting a shooting, police confirmed no firearm was used.

The assailants fled, abandoning their lorry nearby. The driver succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital. A murder case has been registered, and police are continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)