Lionel Messi's Wildlife Adventure: Inspiring Conservation in India

Global football icon Lionel Messi made a memorable visit to Vantara, a renowned wildlife rescue and conservation centre located in Jamnagar, India, on Tuesday. Participating in traditional rituals, Messi engaged deeply with the conservation teams at the facility, which was founded by Anant Ambani.

Messi, who was joined by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, received a warm traditional welcome, marked by folk music, floral garlands, and a ceremonial 'Aarti'. The football legend explored Vantara's conservation ecosystem, home to various rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, and reptiles.

During his visit, Messi interacted with caregivers and veterinary staff, observing animal welfare practices including specialized medical care and rehabilitation protocols. Expressing his admiration, Messi noted, "What Vantara does is truly beautiful." His visit, part of his G.O.A.T. India Tour, ended in Delhi, capping a whirlwind journey that included stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

