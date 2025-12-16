Left Menu

Wasim Iqbal Shines in India's Physical Disability T20 Series Opener

In an impressive display, Wasim Iqbal led India B to victory over India A with a dynamic 66 runs in the opening game of the Physical Disability T20 Series, securing an 83-run win. Supported by Vikrant Keni and GS Shiva, India B posted 170 runs before bowlers dismantled India A's batting lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:58 IST
Cricket Match
  • Country:
  • India

Opening batter Wasim Iqbal showcased his prowess with a blistering 51-ball 66, steering India B to a commanding 83-run victory over India A in the first match of their Physical Disability T20 Series on Tuesday.

Iqbal's partnership of 77 runs for the second wicket with Vikrant Keni left India A struggling with their bowling attack. GS Shiva contributed a solid 41 runs while Keni added 23. Jeetendra VN stood out for India A with a 2/23 bowling figure.

Setting a target of 170, India B's bowlers crushed India A's batting, dismissing them for just 87 runs in 16.5 overs, as Ganesh Pisal shone with 4 wickets for 25 runs. The Wankhede Stadium hosts the series with two more matches in the coming days.

