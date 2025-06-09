Left Menu

Greenpanel Industries Welcomes New Financial Leader

Greenpanel Industries Ltd has appointed Himanshu Jindal as the new CFO, effective June 2, 2025. Jindal, with over 23 years in finance, previously worked with Orient Bell and DEN Networks. Outgoing CFO Vishwanathan Venkatramani takes a new role as President - Finance, supporting continued growth.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd, a leading name in wood panel manufacturing, announced the appointment of Himanshu Jindal as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Monday. Jindal's appointment takes effect on June 2, 2025, as he steps into this critical role at the company's corporate office in Gurugram, where he will directly report to Managing Director & CEO, Shobhan Mittal.

Jindal arrives at Greenpanel with a rich tapestry of experience, boasting over 23 years in various financial leadership capacities. Before this role, he was the CFO at Orient Bell Ltd and DEN Networks Ltd and had significant stints at Heidelberg Cement India Ltd and Cargill India.

This transition also witnesses the reallocation of Vishwanathan Venkatramani, the outgoing CFO, who will continue his contribution to the organization as President – Finance. This change signifies a pivotal milestone in Greenpanel's ongoing quest for sustainable growth and financial prowess.

