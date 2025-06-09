Left Menu

Urgent Call for Railway Infrastructure Upgrade: Shinde's Resolve Post-Thane Tragedy

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde urged immediate improvements to Mumbai's suburban railway network after a tragic accident, calling for new services and infrastructure extensions to ease congestion. The incident near Diva and Kopar stations resulted in four deaths and highlighted the pressing need for an infrastructure overhaul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:58 IST
Urgent Call for Railway Infrastructure Upgrade: Shinde's Resolve Post-Thane Tragedy
Shrikant Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic incident on Mumbai's suburban railway network that claimed the lives of four commuters. This shocking mishap, which unfolded between Diva and Kopar stations in Thane district, has propelled Shinde to advocate for an urgent overhaul of the railway infrastructure to tackle chronic congestion issues.

The unfortunate accident occurred during Monday morning's office rush hour when passengers fell from a crowded train due to interaction with another train on the opposite track. Among the deceased was a GRP constable. Shinde emphasized the necessity for immediate action, urging the launch of fast services from Diva to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the extension of the fifth and sixth lines to this hub.

Accompanied by Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, Shinde visited injured passengers in the hospital and underscored that passenger associations have long demanded enhanced services. He pointed out that more needs to be done now, including upgrading twelve-coach trains to fifteen to manage the escalating passenger numbers effectively.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025