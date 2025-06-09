Urgent Call for Railway Infrastructure Upgrade: Shinde's Resolve Post-Thane Tragedy

Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic incident on Mumbai's suburban railway network that claimed the lives of four commuters. This shocking mishap, which unfolded between Diva and Kopar stations in Thane district, has propelled Shinde to advocate for an urgent overhaul of the railway infrastructure to tackle chronic congestion issues.

The unfortunate accident occurred during Monday morning's office rush hour when passengers fell from a crowded train due to interaction with another train on the opposite track. Among the deceased was a GRP constable. Shinde emphasized the necessity for immediate action, urging the launch of fast services from Diva to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the extension of the fifth and sixth lines to this hub.

Accompanied by Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, Shinde visited injured passengers in the hospital and underscored that passenger associations have long demanded enhanced services. He pointed out that more needs to be done now, including upgrading twelve-coach trains to fifteen to manage the escalating passenger numbers effectively.