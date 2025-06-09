Left Menu

Continental's Rs 100 Crore Investment: Elevating India's Tyre Production

Continental plans a Rs 100 crore investment in India to boost its passenger vehicle and light truck tyre production. The expansion targets enhanced manufacturing capabilities and a diversified product range to meet Indian consumer demands. The focus is on high-performance tyres for evolving lifestyle needs, aligning with market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:09 IST
Continental, a leading tyre manufacturer, is set to invest approximately Rs 100 crore in India to elevate its production capabilities and diversify its product offerings for passenger vehicles and light trucks.

This strategic expansion highlights Continental's commitment to producing tyres tailored to Indian consumer preferences, emphasizing performance and premium quality. The German firm, headquartered in Hanover, aims to enhance its manufacturing facilities in India and broaden its portfolio of passenger car and light truck tyres. However, the company has not provided specific timelines for investment completion.

Continental Tires India Managing Director, Samir Gupta, stated that the company is aligning its portfolio to meet the modern lifestyle needs of Indian drivers, including daily commutes and long-distance travel, by improving aspects like comfort, safety, and convenience. The company foresees significant growth potential in larger-inch and ultra high-performance tyres for SUVs and sporty vehicles, in line with current market trends.

