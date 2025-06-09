Continental's Rs 100 Crore Investment: Elevating India's Tyre Production

Continental, a leading tyre manufacturer, is set to invest approximately Rs 100 crore in India to elevate its production capabilities and diversify its product offerings for passenger vehicles and light trucks.

This strategic expansion highlights Continental's commitment to producing tyres tailored to Indian consumer preferences, emphasizing performance and premium quality. The German firm, headquartered in Hanover, aims to enhance its manufacturing facilities in India and broaden its portfolio of passenger car and light truck tyres. However, the company has not provided specific timelines for investment completion.

Continental Tires India Managing Director, Samir Gupta, stated that the company is aligning its portfolio to meet the modern lifestyle needs of Indian drivers, including daily commutes and long-distance travel, by improving aspects like comfort, safety, and convenience. The company foresees significant growth potential in larger-inch and ultra high-performance tyres for SUVs and sporty vehicles, in line with current market trends.

