Fire Strikes MV Wan Hai 503: Dangerous Cargo and International Rescue

A dangerous situation unfolded off the Kerala coast as a fire broke out on the MV Wan Hai 503. The Singapore-flagged ship, carrying hazardous materials like flammable liquids and toxic substances, witnessed 18 of its 22 crew members abandon the vessel, prompting a rescue operation by Indian Navy and Coast Guard assets.

Port officials confirmed that none of the crew members are Indian nationals. The affected crew hails from various countries, including China, Indonesia, and Thailand. Azhikkal Port Officer Captain Arun Kumar P K noted the expected arrival of the rescued sailors at Beypore, the nearest facilitation center.

Defence sources revealed an extensive ongoing rescue mission involving multiple Indian Coast Guard ships. The vessel, headed for Mumbai, first reported the fire to the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai, initiating further action, including the diversion of the Indian Navy ship INS Surat for immediate assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)