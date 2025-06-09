Left Menu

Fire Strikes MV Wan Hai 503: Dangerous Cargo and International Rescue

A fire was reported on the MV Wan Hai 503, carrying dangerous cargo, off the Kerala coast. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are rescuing the crew, comprising nationals from countries like China and Indonesia. Efforts include deploying Coast Guard vessels and a planned Navy aircraft sortie for further support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dangerous situation unfolded off the Kerala coast as a fire broke out on the MV Wan Hai 503. The Singapore-flagged ship, carrying hazardous materials like flammable liquids and toxic substances, witnessed 18 of its 22 crew members abandon the vessel, prompting a rescue operation by Indian Navy and Coast Guard assets.

Port officials confirmed that none of the crew members are Indian nationals. The affected crew hails from various countries, including China, Indonesia, and Thailand. Azhikkal Port Officer Captain Arun Kumar P K noted the expected arrival of the rescued sailors at Beypore, the nearest facilitation center.

Defence sources revealed an extensive ongoing rescue mission involving multiple Indian Coast Guard ships. The vessel, headed for Mumbai, first reported the fire to the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai, initiating further action, including the diversion of the Indian Navy ship INS Surat for immediate assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

