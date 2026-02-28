Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit: 21 Dead, Rescue Operations Ongoing

A devastating explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, claimed 21 lives and critically injured eight others. Rescue efforts are underway. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences. The accident underlines safety concerns in firecracker manufacturing units.

Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit: 21 Dead, Rescue Operations Ongoing
  • Country:
  • India

A massive explosion at a firecracker unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, has resulted in the tragic loss of 21 lives with eight others critically injured, according to state officials on Saturday. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of this unfortunate incident.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh confirmed the fatalities, highlighting that most victims were workers from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The intensity of the blast left bodies scattered across nearby fields, with drone assistance deployed for recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their sorrow over the incident. Immediate relief measures are in place, with an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

