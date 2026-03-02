Coast Guard Secures Safe Passage for Katchatheevu Pilgrims
The Indian Coast Guard ensured the safety of 3,741 pilgrims traveling to Katchatheevu Island for a festival at St Antony's Church. Coordinating with the Sri Lankan Navy, they provided an escort from Rameswaram to the International Maritime Boundary Line, guaranteeing a safe return for the devotees.
The Indian Coast Guard successfully ensured the secure travel of 3,741 pilgrims heading to Katchatheevu Island for the St Antony's Church festival, an event of significant religious value to fisherfolk from both India and Sri Lanka. The two-day festival saw devotees safely travel in a convoy of mechanised and non-mechanised boats from Rameswaram to the International Maritime Boundary Line under Coast Guard supervision.
Coast Guard units meticulously coordinated with the Sri Lankan Navy to facilitate the pilgrims' safe passage, according to a press release. The operation highlighted the crucial bi-national collaboration to protect the trans-boundary maritime pilgrimage.
After spending the night on the island for the festival, the pilgrims safely returned, thanks to the ongoing surveillance by Coast Guard surface and air units. This operation underscores the specialised efforts undertaken to ensure the security and success of such maritime religious events.
