Supreme Court Pushes for Reform in Coast Guard Retirement Policies

The Supreme Court has urged the Indian government to reconsider British-era retirement and service conditions for the armed forces, highlighting the need for reforms. The Court emphasized the importance of experience in highly skilled roles like the coast guards and supported a uniform retirement age of 60 for all ranks.

The Supreme Court of India has urged the Centre to move away from outdated British-era criteria concerning the retirement age and service conditions of armed forces personnel, particularly within the coast guards.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized the need for an expert committee to reassess the parameters defining 'highly skilled' coast guards, reflecting on the crucial role played by these personnel in national defense.

This development arises from the Union government's appeal against the Delhi High Court's decision to mandate a uniform retirement age of 60 across all ranks in the Indian Coast Guard, sparking a critical evaluation of existing military regulations.

