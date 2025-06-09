New Pamban Bridge: A Marvel of Steel and Spirit

At the southernmost tip of India, the island of Rameswaram, rich in mythology and cultural significance, has welcomed a modern marvel: the New Pamban Bridge. This innovative structure, connecting the mainland to Rameswaram, is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, embodying both engineering prowess and national progress.

For over a century, the original Pamban Bridge served as a vital link, transporting not just trains, but also traditions and livelihoods. Over time, relentless cyclones and modernization demands took their toll, necessitating a new vision. Enter the New Pamban Bridge, crafted with top-tier technology to endure the salt-laden winds and powerful tides of the region.

As part of a special feature aired by Warner Bros. Discovery, audiences will witness the bridge's construction journey. The feature highlights the bridge's importance, especially for local fishing communities and trade, and pays tribute to the engineering challenges overcome. Premiering on June 9, 'Engineering Wonders: The Pamban Saga' invites viewers to experience this blend of heritage and innovation.