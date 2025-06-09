MSC IRINA: A Maritime Marvel Docks at Vizhinjam
The MSC IRINA, the world's largest container ship by capacity, made its inaugural visit to Vizhinjam International Seaport, marking a milestone in India's maritime operations. The ship's arrival highlights Vizhinjam's capacity to accommodate Ultra-Large Container Vessels, strengthening India's position in global trade and showcasing eco-friendly shipping advancements.
The world's largest container ship by capacity, the MSC IRINA, arrived at Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday, earning a ceremonial water salute upon its entrance, according to port officials.
The vessel boasts impressive dimensions, measuring nearly 400 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width, and a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, signaling a significant progression for this newly inaugurated deepwater port.
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, called the ship's arrival a proud moment for the state, emphasizing the port's strategic global role. The MSC IRINA marks its first visit to a South Asian port, showcasing Vizhinjam's abilities in managing Ultra-Large Container Vessels while promoting sustainable practices in shipping.
