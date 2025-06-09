Left Menu

Monolithisch India Limited Announces IPO Launch on NSE Emerge

Monolithisch India Limited, a manufacturer specializing in ramming mass, is launching its IPO on the NSE Emerge platform. Scheduled between June 12-16, 2025, the offering aims to raise Rs 82.02 crores by issuing 57,36,000 equity shares. Funds will be allocated towards expanding production capacity, subsidiary investment, and working capital.

Updated: 09-06-2025 17:17 IST
Monolithisch India Limited, based in Ranchi, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform this June. The IPO will be open from June 12 to June 16, 2025, with a price range of Rs 135 to Rs 143 per equity share.

The company specializes in silica-based ramming mass for iron and steel industry induction furnaces. With the IPO, Monolithisch aims to raise Rs 82.02 crores by issuing 57,36,000 shares. The funds will support the establishment of a new manufacturing plant, subsidiary investment, and working capital needs.

Monolithisch has seen a rise in clientele from 41 to 63 between FY23 and FY25, driven by its quality products and strategic expansion in geographical markets. The company boasts a healthy financial track record and strategic leadership, making it a significant player in the Indian steel industry.

