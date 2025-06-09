Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Kapadvanj-Modasa Highway Claims Lives

A fatal accident on the Kapadvanj-Modasa Highway in Gujarat resulted in the deaths of a bus conductor and a passenger. The bus, attempting to overtake a truck, hit two trucks. Nine others sustained injuries. Authorities are investigating and considering charges against the hospitalized bus driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kheda | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:37 IST
A tragic accident claimed the lives of two individuals when a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus collided with two trucks near Kapadvanj in Kheda district on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am on the Kapadvanj-Modasa Highway, where the bus, en route to Kheda district, failed to manage an overtaking maneuver, as confirmed by Inspector A R Chaudhary.

After the initial collision, the bus, originating from Bayad town in Arvalli district, lost control and struck another truck. Sadly, conductor Sanjaysinh Bihola and passenger Amarsinh Parmar lost their lives. Nine others, including both drivers, were injured and are receiving medical attention. Authorities believe driver error contributed to the crash and are contemplating legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

