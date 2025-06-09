MSC Irina's Historic Docking: Vizhinjam Port's Transshipment Triumph

The MSC Irina, the world's largest container ship by TEU capacity, achieved a significant milestone by docking at Vizhinjam International Seaport. This event not only highlights the port's importance but also underscores India's growing influence in the global transshipment sector, according to Adani Ports and SEZ's Managing Director, Karan Adani.

The colossal ship, boasting a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, is notably four times longer than a standard FIFA football field. Its arrival on South Asian shores marks a pivotal moment for Vizhinjam, which has been recognized for its ability to accommodate Ultra-Large Container Vessels, strengthening its status as a major maritime hub.

Launched in March 2023, MSC Irina is specially designed to optimize Asia-Europe trade routes, enhancing logistical efficiency. Its towering capacity allows containers to be stacked up to 26 tiers high, exceeding the capabilities of its predecessor, OOCL Spain, by 150 TEUs. Furthermore, the vessel integrates energy-saving features, reducing carbon emissions by up to 4% and setting a benchmark for eco-friendly shipping innovations.