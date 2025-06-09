Left Menu

MSC Irina's Historic Docking: Vizhinjam Port's Transshipment Triumph

MSC Irina, the world’s largest container ship, docked at Vizhinjam International Seaport, marking India's ascent in global transshipment. With a 24,346 TEUs capacity, this vessel's maiden South Asian visit underscores Vizhinjam’s capability in handling Ultra-Large Container Vessels, further bolstered by eco-friendly innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:59 IST
MSC Irina's Historic Docking: Vizhinjam Port's Transshipment Triumph
MSC Irina docking at Vizhinjam International Seaport (Image: X/@AdaniKaran). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The MSC Irina, the world's largest container ship by TEU capacity, achieved a significant milestone by docking at Vizhinjam International Seaport. This event not only highlights the port's importance but also underscores India's growing influence in the global transshipment sector, according to Adani Ports and SEZ's Managing Director, Karan Adani.

The colossal ship, boasting a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, is notably four times longer than a standard FIFA football field. Its arrival on South Asian shores marks a pivotal moment for Vizhinjam, which has been recognized for its ability to accommodate Ultra-Large Container Vessels, strengthening its status as a major maritime hub.

Launched in March 2023, MSC Irina is specially designed to optimize Asia-Europe trade routes, enhancing logistical efficiency. Its towering capacity allows containers to be stacked up to 26 tiers high, exceeding the capabilities of its predecessor, OOCL Spain, by 150 TEUs. Furthermore, the vessel integrates energy-saving features, reducing carbon emissions by up to 4% and setting a benchmark for eco-friendly shipping innovations.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025