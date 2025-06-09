Shaula Real Estates Seals Lavish Mumbai Deal in Real Estate Boom

Shaula Real Estates, a prominent private real estate firm, has successfully secured a luxury duplex apartment in the upscale Naman Xana project located in Worli, Mumbai, for an impressive Rs 226 crore. This purchase showcases the firm's affinity for prime real estate assets in India's bustling financial capital.

Directors Tanya Arvind Dubash and Clement George Pinto, with ties to industrialist Adi Godrej, are steering Shaula Real Estates Pvt Ltd. The company's purchase was recorded by property consultant Square Yards, underscoring the ongoing trend of substantial investments in India's luxury real estate sector by affluent families.

With an expansive carpet area of 9,214 sq ft and a standout balcony of 1,227 sq ft, the upscale duplex reflects the post-pandemic shift towards grand living spaces, attracting magnates and celebrities alike. The burgeoning Mumbai real estate market continues to draw attention, marking a notable recovery and growth trajectory for luxury properties.