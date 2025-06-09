Left Menu

Irish Government Considers Revisions to Rent Control Policies

Ireland plans to reform rent control policies to protect existing tenants while allowing new-builds to adjust rents based on inflation. The reforms aim to balance tenant protection with boosting property supply, amidst challenges of stalled homebuilding and criticism over rising rents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:09 IST
Irish Government Considers Revisions to Rent Control Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Sitting Irish tenants will not see rent increases exceeding the current 2% annual limit under new reforms to rent controls being considered by the government. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin emphasized the protections for current renters, while reforms will shift focus to new builds.

Ireland, which introduced rent controls in 2016 to curb rapid rental cost increases, is now considering changes that would allow rents on new constructions to align with inflation rates. This comes as the government aims to boost homebuilding rates that have stalled significantly in past years.

Opposition parties critique the potential changes, citing more than double the rent costs since 2013. However, property developers argue that existing rent controls and rising interest rates have contributed to slow construction progress, affecting the government's housing targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025