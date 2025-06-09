Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro: Pioneering Connectivity Enhancement

The Namo Bharat train service is extending its semi-high-speed rail corridor deeper into Meerut, bringing new stations like Shatabdi Nagar and Begumpul into the mix. This expansion aims to boost the city's industrial landscape and enhance connectivity with the National Capital Region, according to the NCRTC.

With local metro services also set to launch, residents will have access to faster and more convenient travel options, particularly benefitting industrial hubs such as Partapur and Rithani. These areas are expected to see improved market access and increased worker mobility due to the enhanced rail connectivity.

The introduction of Meerut Metro, complete with both elevated and underground stations along a 23-kilometre corridor, is poised to elevate the city's transport infrastructure. The innovative use of shared tracks for metro and Namo Bharat trains marks a first in India, promising to transform daily commutes and stimulate regional economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)