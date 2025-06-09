Search Intensifies for Missing Twin-Engine Cessna 414

The U.S. Coast Guard is spearheading a concerted search effort for six individuals aboard a twin-engine Cessna 414 that plunged into the Pacific Ocean three miles west of San Diego.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash took place on Sunday around 12:30 p.m., off the Point Loma peninsula's coast.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched investigations into the incident as debris lies submerged in approximately 200 feet of water.

