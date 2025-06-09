Search Intensifies for Missing Twin-Engine Cessna 414
The U.S. Coast Guard is leading a search for six people aboard a Cessna 414 that crashed three miles west of San Diego. The Federal Aviation Administration reports the crash occurred Sunday. Investigations by the FAA and NTSB are underway while debris is submerged 200 feet deep.
The U.S. Coast Guard is spearheading a concerted search effort for six individuals aboard a twin-engine Cessna 414 that plunged into the Pacific Ocean three miles west of San Diego.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash took place on Sunday around 12:30 p.m., off the Point Loma peninsula's coast.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched investigations into the incident as debris lies submerged in approximately 200 feet of water.
