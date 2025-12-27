Building Confidence: Mediation as a National Imperative

Supreme Court Justice A Amanullah emphasized the need for a change in mindset to make mediation a widespread practice. Speaking at a national symposium, he highlighted the importance of distinguishing mediation from arbitration, asserting that each requires a distinct approach.

Justice Amanullah underscored the satisfaction derived from resolving disputes through mediation, calling for the process to function parallel to the judicial system, without overlaps. Meanwhile, Justice N Kotishwar Singh remarked on India's historical use of conversation and conscience, stressing that mediation reclaims ancient wisdom.

The Bar Council of India presented the conference report, which highlighted mediation's significance in today's legal context. Attendees included Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Goa's Chief Minister. The event aimed to bolster mediation's adoption across the nation.