Left Menu

Vandana Katariya's U-Turn: A Hockey Icon's New Chapter

Former Indian women's hockey star Vandana Katariya retired feeling neglected, despite being India's most-capped female player. However, she's willing to return to the national team if needed. Katariya, now leading the Shrachi Bengal Tigers, remains passionate about the game, credits her late father, and aims to win in the Women's Hockey India League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:01 IST
Vandana Katariya's U-Turn: A Hockey Icon's New Chapter
Vandana Katariya
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's hockey forward Vandana Katariya, who retired in April citing neglect, is reconsidering her decision. The 33-year-old, who holds the record as India's most-capped female player, announced her willingness to return if requested by the team management.

Having scored 158 goals in 320 international matches since her debut in 2009, Katariya felt sidelined, leading to her retirement. She emphasized her mental pressure from being frequently benched, despite her readiness to play, citing this as a decisive factor behind her decision.

Katariya, currently captaining the Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the Women's Hockey India League, remains committed to the sport. She continues to follow her training regime and credits her late father for her career, aiming to lead her team to victory in the upcoming tournament.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
2
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
3
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India
4
Dravidian Model of Progress: Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Renaissance

Dravidian Model of Progress: Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025