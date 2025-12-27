Vandana Katariya's U-Turn: A Hockey Icon's New Chapter

Indian women's hockey forward Vandana Katariya, who retired in April citing neglect, is reconsidering her decision. The 33-year-old, who holds the record as India's most-capped female player, announced her willingness to return if requested by the team management.

Having scored 158 goals in 320 international matches since her debut in 2009, Katariya felt sidelined, leading to her retirement. She emphasized her mental pressure from being frequently benched, despite her readiness to play, citing this as a decisive factor behind her decision.

Katariya, currently captaining the Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the Women's Hockey India League, remains committed to the sport. She continues to follow her training regime and credits her late father for her career, aiming to lead her team to victory in the upcoming tournament.