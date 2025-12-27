Bandu Andekar: From Jail to Civic Polls
Local gang leader Bandu Andekar, in jail for allegedly murdering his grandson, filed a nomination for Pune's civic polls. Granted special court permission, Andekar, along with accused family members, submitted papers while under police escort. The election is set for January 15 across various municipal bodies in the state.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected twist, local gang leader Bandu Andekar, accused of murdering his grandson, made headlines by filing his nomination for Pune's upcoming civic polls from behind bars. The dramatic move took place under tight police security.
Following a special court's conditional green light, Andekar ventured from Yerawada central jail to the election office. The nomination filing saw participation from his sister-in-law and daughter-in-law, both implicated in the same case.
The election scene in Pune is becoming increasingly tense as the municipal polls approach on January 15. The Andekar family's legal battles and political aspirations add a complex layer to the unfolding drama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
