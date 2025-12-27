Left Menu

Bandu Andekar: From Jail to Civic Polls

Local gang leader Bandu Andekar, in jail for allegedly murdering his grandson, filed a nomination for Pune's civic polls. Granted special court permission, Andekar, along with accused family members, submitted papers while under police escort. The election is set for January 15 across various municipal bodies in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:58 IST
Bandu Andekar: From Jail to Civic Polls
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected twist, local gang leader Bandu Andekar, accused of murdering his grandson, made headlines by filing his nomination for Pune's upcoming civic polls from behind bars. The dramatic move took place under tight police security.

Following a special court's conditional green light, Andekar ventured from Yerawada central jail to the election office. The nomination filing saw participation from his sister-in-law and daughter-in-law, both implicated in the same case.

The election scene in Pune is becoming increasingly tense as the municipal polls approach on January 15. The Andekar family's legal battles and political aspirations add a complex layer to the unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
2
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
4
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025