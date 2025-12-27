Digvijay Singh's Praise Spurs BJP-Congress War of Words

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Digvijay Singh of creating an internal rift by praising the organizational capabilities of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a move seen as a challenge to Rahul Gandhi's party leadership.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at Gandhi, claiming that the Congress party was in disarray under his leadership compared to Narendra Modi's rise from grassroots to top leadership. Trivedi compared Modi to a 'diamond in the rough' and Gandhi as someone who has descended from past glory.

Singh clarified that his remarks were intended to highlight the organizational prowess, not an endorsement of the BJP or RSS. The BJP continued its critique, referencing former U.S. President Barack Obama's comments on Gandhi's capabilities and questioning the logic of Gandhi's invitations to speak at prestigious American universities.

