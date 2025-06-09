Left Menu

Helicopter Safety Scrutiny Intensifies in Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated special audits and enhanced surveillance on helicopter operations during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The DGCA's measures follow multiple incidents involving helicopters. Safety investigations are underway, with operations of some operators suspended for safety violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:03 IST
Helicopter Safety Scrutiny Intensifies in Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered enhanced scrutiny of helicopter operations involved in shuttle services in Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra, following a series of incidents involving choppers.

According to an official statement released on Monday, DGCA is considering restricting these operations if necessary, after a helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch.

The DGCA has also intensified its oversight by monitoring live feeds and suspending some operators for violating safety procedures, further emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy on safety violations.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025