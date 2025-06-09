Helicopter Safety Scrutiny Intensifies in Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated special audits and enhanced surveillance on helicopter operations during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The DGCA's measures follow multiple incidents involving helicopters. Safety investigations are underway, with operations of some operators suspended for safety violations.
09-06-2025
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered enhanced scrutiny of helicopter operations involved in shuttle services in Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra, following a series of incidents involving choppers.
According to an official statement released on Monday, DGCA is considering restricting these operations if necessary, after a helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch.
The DGCA has also intensified its oversight by monitoring live feeds and suspending some operators for violating safety procedures, further emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy on safety violations.
