European Markets Tread Lightly Amid Sino-U.S. Trade Talks

European shares saw a cautious dip on Monday as investors remained on edge awaiting developments from the Sino-U.S. trade talks in London. The pan-European STOXX 600 concluded the day slightly lower at 553.24 points, following four consecutive sessions of gains.

Market activity was subdued due to Whit Monday closures in several countries. The utilities sector suffered notable losses, influenced by declining Eurozone bonds. As the U.S.-China talks unfolded, investors hoped for signs of progress to ease trade tensions.

Anticipation rises for regional economic indicators, including UK figures, and European Central Bank updates. Meanwhile, Spectris' stock jumped significantly with a takeover bid, while WPP's stock dipped as its CEO announced retirement plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)