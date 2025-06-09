AfIGF 2025 Unites Africa in Dar es Salaam to Shape Inclusive Digital Future

More than 1,000 delegates from across Africa and beyond convened in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from 29 to 31 May 2025 for the 14th African Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF). Hosted at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, the landmark event provided a dynamic platform for government leaders, youth voices, innovators, and civil society to forge a unified vision for Africa’s digital future.

Held under the theme “Empowering Africa’s Digital Future,” the forum was convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Union Commission, in close collaboration with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

A Continental Commitment to Digital Transformation

The opening ceremony was presided over by Tanzania’s Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Jerry William Silaa, who delivered a keynote speech on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Silaa underscored the Tanzanian government’s unwavering commitment to digital transformation, citing key initiatives such as:

Digital Economy Strategy 2024 – Tanzania’s national digital development roadmap

Jamii Namba – a digital identity platform to streamline access to services

Jamii Malipo – an interoperable digital payments framework

Jamii Exchange – a new platform for secure public and private sector data sharing

“Tanzania is ready to collaborate with the international community in achieving the goals of the World Summit on the Information Society, Africa IGF, and the 2030 SDGs,” said Minister Silaa.

He further noted that Tanzania’s hosting of AfIGF is a reflection of its regional leadership in digital development and its commitment to building a connected Africa.

Africa’s Digital Milestones and Remaining Challenges

Speaking at the plenary, Mactar Seck, Chief of Emerging Technologies and Digital Transformation at ECA, acknowledged that Africa had made substantial progress in digital connectivity, rising from 2.1% internet penetration in 2005 to 38% in 2025. The continent also leads the world in mobile money transactions, showcasing innovation in financial inclusion.

However, major gaps remain:

62% of Africa’s population is still offline, mostly in rural and marginalized regions.

Local digital content production remains low, with a vast majority of online content not available in African languages.

Fragmented regulatory frameworks slow down cross-border digital cooperation.

“We need increased investment in digital public infrastructure, stronger digital skills, and regulatory harmonization,” Seck emphasized. “And we must place youth, women, and communities at the center of digital policy design.”

Youth and Grassroots Voices Take the Stage

A key theme of AfIGF 2025 was the empowerment of youth as equal stakeholders in digital governance. Millennium Malamla, Coordinator of Youth IGF Tanzania, called on African leaders to embed youth participation across policy, implementation, and innovation ecosystems.

“Young people are not just future decision-makers—we are already shaping the digital landscape,” she said. “We need access to tools, platforms, and trust.”

Youth-led sessions tackled issues such as tech entrepreneurship, e-learning inclusion, and bridging the gender digital divide.

Strengthening Global Partnerships for Africa’s Digital Backbone

Christine Grau, representing the European Union, reiterated the EU’s commitment to Africa-EU digital cooperation through the Global Gateway Initiative. This includes investment in:

Fibre-optic and satellite infrastructure

Cybersecurity frameworks

Open, rights-based digital spaces

Grau reaffirmed the EU’s belief in multilateralism and inclusive internet governance, aligned with the African Union’s digital priorities.

Contributions from UNESCO, UN IGF Secretariat, and other partners echoed the call for inclusive governance mechanisms that reflect Africa’s linguistic, cultural, and economic diversity.

Key Highlights and Outcomes

Over three days, the forum featured ministerial roundtables, multi-stakeholder workshops, and expert panels on:

Artificial Intelligence and AI Readiness

Cybersecurity and Data Governance

Universal Internet Access and Infrastructure Investment

Digital Public Infrastructure and its role in public service delivery

The event also marked the launch of Tanzania’s AI Readiness Assessment Report, outlining the country’s capacity to safely and inclusively adopt AI technologies.

The closing ceremony culminated with the adoption of the Dar es Salaam Declaration, which reaffirmed Africa’s shared vision to:

Bridge digital divides through infrastructure, inclusion, and investment

Champion African voices in global digital governance

Strengthen the continent’s role in shaping the Global Digital Compact

Accelerate partnerships ahead of the next Internet Governance Forum in Norway

A Bold Step Toward a Connected, Inclusive Digital Africa

AfIGF 2025 reaffirmed the urgency and ambition of Africa’s digital transformation agenda. Through dialogue, innovation, and coalition-building, the continent is asserting its place not only as a consumer of digital tools but as a shaper of global digital norms.

With events like the AfIGF, Africa is building the institutions, infrastructure, and inclusive models it needs to thrive in the digital age—ensuring that no one is left behind.