Smoke Forces Emergency Landing in Austria

An EasyJet flight from Budapest bound for Lyon was forced to make an emergency landing in Graz, Austria, after smoke was detected in the cockpit, according to Austrian authorities. Fortunately, none of the 143 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus 319 sustained injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, though the source of the smoke remains under investigation, as stated by the police in the Austrian state of Styria. The authorities have not yet disclosed the airline involved. The only flight scheduled on that day from Budapest to Lyon was EasyJet flight 4400.

The flight, which diverted to Graz and landed safely at 3:25 p.m. local time, has arranged a follow-on flight to Lyon, initially slated for 5 p.m. but delayed to an estimated 9:45 p.m. This has left many passengers waiting for their onward journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)