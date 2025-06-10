Left Menu

Smoke Forces Emergency Landing in Austria

A flight from Budapest to Lyon made an emergency landing in Graz due to smoke in the cockpit. All 143 passengers and six crew members were unharmed. The cause of the smoke is unknown. The disrupted flight, potentially EasyJet 4400, was an Airbus 319 and had a delayed follow-on journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 10-06-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:07 IST
Smoke Forces Emergency Landing in Austria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

An EasyJet flight from Budapest bound for Lyon was forced to make an emergency landing in Graz, Austria, after smoke was detected in the cockpit, according to Austrian authorities. Fortunately, none of the 143 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus 319 sustained injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, though the source of the smoke remains under investigation, as stated by the police in the Austrian state of Styria. The authorities have not yet disclosed the airline involved. The only flight scheduled on that day from Budapest to Lyon was EasyJet flight 4400.

The flight, which diverted to Graz and landed safely at 3:25 p.m. local time, has arranged a follow-on flight to Lyon, initially slated for 5 p.m. but delayed to an estimated 9:45 p.m. This has left many passengers waiting for their onward journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025