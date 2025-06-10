Piyush Goyal Forges New Trade Paths in Switzerland

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, meeting with Indian business delegates in Switzerland, discussed opportunities for enhancing trade and investment between India and Switzerland. The session, part of his two-day Swiss visit from June 9 to 13, served as a platform for discussing the recently signed India-EFTA Trade Agreement.

In a social media post, Goyal revealed his interactions with business leaders, emphasizing the significance of India's new trade deal with EFTA nations, including Switzerland. This agreement promises fresh avenues for economic collaboration and was a focal point of the discussions, aimed at leveraging its potential to bolster ties.

Goyal also met key Swiss CEOs and prospective investors, underscoring India's appeal as an investment hub. Additionally, his visit to the Swiss Parliament and meetings with prominent officials highlighted the longstanding cultural and economic bonds shared by the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)