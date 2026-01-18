Karnataka Leads Investment Charge at WEF Davos 2026

A delegation from the Government of Karnataka is set to make waves at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos. Led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, the group aims to showcase the state's investment-readiness to a global audience.

With a focus on execution, Karnataka plans to transform investment intentions into real on-ground implementations. The agenda includes over 45 high-level meetings with international giants like Amazon, Lenovo, and Coca-Cola, focusing on sectors such as renewable energy, electronics, and manufacturing.

Key discussions will revolve around Karnataka's capabilities in land readiness, statutory approvals, and skilled workforce availability. Patil emphasizes the state's commitment to swiftly transitioning from investment intent to tangible projects, showcasing its strong value proposition to global investors.