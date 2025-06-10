Hyundai Strengthens Position Amid Global Rare Earths Disruption

Hyundai Motor has strategically stockpiled rare earth materials sufficient for a year, positioning itself advantageously amid global supply challenges. This proactive measure comes in response to China's recent export curbs, which have strained global supply chains crucial for automakers and other industries.

The South Korean automaker and its affiliate Kia Corp are better positioned than rivals such as Ford and BMW, which have been affected by supply chain issues. Hyundai's efforts to diversify supply chains and enhance procurement strategies have been successful, allowing continued production of electric and hybrid vehicles, according to company officials.

While specific inventory details remain undisclosed, Hyundai's actions underscore the importance of adaptability in the current geopolitical climate. China's grip on the rare earths market is increasingly concerning amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, highlighting these minerals' strategic significance.

