Naomi Osaka Battles Illness at United Cup
Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, struggled with an illness during her match against Maria Sakkari at the United Cup. Following a tough loss, Osaka revealed she fell ill over Christmas, likely catching it from her daughter. She's recovering and eyes the upcoming Australian Open.
Naomi Osaka, celebrated for her four Grand Slam titles, faced health challenges at the United Cup. She struggled in her match against Greece's Maria Sakkari, attributing her performance to a post-Christmas illness she picked up from her daughter.
Osaka expressed disappointment at not playing her best, despite feeling she was at the end of her recovery. She noted that symptoms like coughing and a runny nose hampered her game, contrary to her expectations from a strong offseason.
As Osaka looks to overcome her discomfort before the Australian Open on Jan. 18, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas secured victory against Japan with a win over Shintaro Mochizuki in the same tournament.
