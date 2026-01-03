Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Focusing on New Criminal Laws and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday. Significant attendees include Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and other committee members.

Shah will inaugurate an exhibition showcasing 'Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' at the ITF Ground in Sri Vijaya Puram, following which he will participate in a foundation stone laying ceremony at Netaji Stadium for multiple development projects.

This is Shah's second visit this month, commemorating prominent historical events associated with the islands. His visit, concluding on January 4, has prompted tightened security, as confirmed by officials.

