Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Focusing on New Criminal Laws and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to chair a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting, inaugurate an exhibition on new criminal laws, and lay foundation stones for various projects. The visit highlights strategic focus on legal updates and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 03-01-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 09:29 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday. Significant attendees include Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and other committee members.

Shah will inaugurate an exhibition showcasing 'Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' at the ITF Ground in Sri Vijaya Puram, following which he will participate in a foundation stone laying ceremony at Netaji Stadium for multiple development projects.

This is Shah's second visit this month, commemorating prominent historical events associated with the islands. His visit, concluding on January 4, has prompted tightened security, as confirmed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

