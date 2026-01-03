Yemen's Separatist Push: Crisis and Confrontation

Yemen's political landscape faces heightened tension as the Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared its own constitution, signaling a move towards an independent southern state. This development has exacerbated friction within the Saudi-led coalition, complicating efforts to maintain a united front against Houthi rebels.

The United Arab Emirates announced its complete troop withdrawal from Yemen amidst the crisis. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes targeting STC positions. The unfolding conflict signals potential fragmentation within the coalition, with regional stability hanging in the balance.

Efforts to de-escalate continue as Saudi Arabia attempts to regain territorial control within Hadramout and Mahra provinces. Both factions display resistance, with the STC asserting its autonomy and Saudi-backed forces opposing their advances. The evolving situation underscores the challenges of navigating Yemen's complex civil war dynamics.