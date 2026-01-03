Left Menu

Janine Flock Triumphs in Thrilling World Cup Skeleton Race

Updated: 03-01-2026 09:25 IST
Austria's Janine Flock delivered an impressive performance in the World Cup women's skeleton race, clinching victory with a combined time of 2 minutes, 0.22 seconds. Despite leading after the first run, Mystique Ro of the U.S. secured her season-best second-place finish.

Weather disruptions led to the cancellation of planned races, including the men's skeleton and a mixed event. The men's race is rescheduled for next Wednesday in St. Moritz, Switzerland, coinciding with the next World Cup stop.

Janine Flock's triumph marks a high point in the competition, as the U.S. athletes gear up for the Olympic team announcements, hoping for strong placements in forthcoming events.

