India's Defence Surge: From Import-Dependent to Export Powerhouse

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's defence sector has evolved from being largely import-driven to becoming a global exporter. Defence exports have surged, indigenous projects flourished, and a strategic focus on self-reliance and global leadership is evident, as highlighted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:47 IST
In a striking transformation, India's defence sector has dramatically shifted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi from being heavily import-reliant to establishing itself as a formidable global exporter. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted this remarkable change over 11 years of Narendra Modi's leadership, celebrating a journey towards strength and self-reliance.

Data shows a significant increase in defence exports, rising to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from a mere Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, thanks to initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India'. Minister Singh spotlighted indigenous achievements, including aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and missile capabilities.

India's defence strategy, depicted in a video shared by Singh, showcases everything from counter-terrorism operations to drops in insurgency, reflecting strengthened borders and modern armed forces under the Modi administration. The shift marks an era of strategic leadership and enhanced global trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

