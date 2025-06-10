India's Defence Surge: From Import-Dependent to Export Powerhouse
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's defence sector has evolved from being largely import-driven to becoming a global exporter. Defence exports have surged, indigenous projects flourished, and a strategic focus on self-reliance and global leadership is evident, as highlighted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
In a striking transformation, India's defence sector has dramatically shifted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi from being heavily import-reliant to establishing itself as a formidable global exporter. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted this remarkable change over 11 years of Narendra Modi's leadership, celebrating a journey towards strength and self-reliance.
Data shows a significant increase in defence exports, rising to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from a mere Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, thanks to initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India'. Minister Singh spotlighted indigenous achievements, including aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and missile capabilities.
India's defence strategy, depicted in a video shared by Singh, showcases everything from counter-terrorism operations to drops in insurgency, reflecting strengthened borders and modern armed forces under the Modi administration. The shift marks an era of strategic leadership and enhanced global trust.
