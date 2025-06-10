Inferno at Sea: The Perilous Rescue from MV Wan Hai 503

A devastating fire broke out on the Singapore-flagged ship MV Wan Hai 503 off the coast of Kerala, resulting in harrowing scenes of rescue and recovery. The blaze, driven by a container explosion, continued to disrupt operations as authorities launched a full-scale response.

As of Tuesday, 18 crew members had been rescued, including a critically injured Chinese engineer, while four individuals remained unaccounted for. The ship, caught ablaze roughly 70 nautical miles off Kozhikode, India, presented challenges due to thick smoke and the precarious listing of more containers falling overboard.

Coastal surveillance heightened as the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services warned of potential oil spills and drifting containers likely to impact the region between Kozhikode and Kochi. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with local authorities and teams working tirelessly to manage the situation.