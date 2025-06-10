Left Menu

Inferno at Sea: The Perilous Rescue from MV Wan Hai 503

A massive fire on the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503 off Kerala's coast led to critical injuries, with 18 crew members rescued but four still missing. Efforts are ongoing to manage potential oil spills and prevent further damage as authorities continue firefighting and boundary cooling operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out on the Singapore-flagged ship MV Wan Hai 503 off the coast of Kerala, resulting in harrowing scenes of rescue and recovery. The blaze, driven by a container explosion, continued to disrupt operations as authorities launched a full-scale response.

As of Tuesday, 18 crew members had been rescued, including a critically injured Chinese engineer, while four individuals remained unaccounted for. The ship, caught ablaze roughly 70 nautical miles off Kozhikode, India, presented challenges due to thick smoke and the precarious listing of more containers falling overboard.

Coastal surveillance heightened as the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services warned of potential oil spills and drifting containers likely to impact the region between Kozhikode and Kochi. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with local authorities and teams working tirelessly to manage the situation.

