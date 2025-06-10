Left Menu

SAIL Earns Prestigious AEO Tier II Accreditation

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been awarded the Tier II Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) accreditation by the Directorate of International Customs. This certification enhances SAIL's competitive edge through improved compliance, faster customs clearance, better supply chain security, and international recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded the Tier II accreditation as an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) by the Directorate of International Customs.

The AEO certification is set to enhance the business entity's operational efficiency by improving compliance with international norms and expediting the customs clearance process. SAIL stated that this accreditation will provide them with a significant competitive advantage. It offers benefits like bolstered supply chain security, international recognition, and the ability to access valuable networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

The AEO programme, developed by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), is globally recognized and aims to foster a secure and efficient trading environment to promote international trade. SAIL received this noteworthy accreditation on June 9, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

