Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

Iranian universities have been engulfed in protests for a second consecutive day, coinciding with the U.S. military buildup and nuclear deal negotiations with Washington. The unrest has roots in political and economic grievances and has seen violent crackdowns by security forces, echoing Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:29 IST
Protests erupted across several Iranian universities for a second day, challenging the nation's political stability amid ongoing nuclear deal discussions with Washington. The protests highlight the persistent unrest tied to economic and political grievances.

Iranian state TV broadcasted footage alleging some demonstrators were posing as students, exacerbating tensions during the protests. Clashes extended to various universities, including those in Tehran and Mashhad, resulting in injuries as security forces intervened. HRANA, a U.S.-based rights group, reported on these developments.

Saturday marked a significant moment at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, where demonstrators condemned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Calls echoed for Reza Pahlavi, the shah's exiled son, to assume political leadership. The recent wave of protests stemmed from economic strife but evolved into a broader political dissent, encountering fierce crackdowns reminiscent of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

