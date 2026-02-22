South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

In a tense clash at the T20 World Cup, India's batting lineup faltered against South Africa, managing only 88 for eight in pursuit of a daunting 188. The formidable South African bowling unit, led by Keshav Maharaj's spin, dismantled India, sealing the victory.

India's star batsman, Abhishek Sharma, briefly flourished with a 15-run cameo before falling victim to a stunning catch by Corbin Bosch. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen's pace troubled Indian openers, capturing key wickets that stifled their progress.

The decisive factor was Lungi Ngidi's economical bowling, which, while wicketless, effectively contained India's run chase, contributing significantly to South Africa's triumph in this Super Eights clash.