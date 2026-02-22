Left Menu

South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

In a crucial T20 World Cup match, India's pursuit of 188 against South Africa faltered at 88/8, largely due to Keshav Maharaj's spin. Starters like Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav struggled, while effective bowling from Lungi Ngidi and strategic fielding highlighted South Africa's dominant performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:26 IST
South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense clash at the T20 World Cup, India's batting lineup faltered against South Africa, managing only 88 for eight in pursuit of a daunting 188. The formidable South African bowling unit, led by Keshav Maharaj's spin, dismantled India, sealing the victory.

India's star batsman, Abhishek Sharma, briefly flourished with a 15-run cameo before falling victim to a stunning catch by Corbin Bosch. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen's pace troubled Indian openers, capturing key wickets that stifled their progress.

The decisive factor was Lungi Ngidi's economical bowling, which, while wicketless, effectively contained India's run chase, contributing significantly to South Africa's triumph in this Super Eights clash.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

 India
2
India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

 India
3
France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

 Global
4
South Africa beat India by 76 runs in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa beat India by 76 runs in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026